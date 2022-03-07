Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,541,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP Group by 10,767.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,952,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,001,000 after buying an additional 1,934,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BRP Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,639,000 after buying an additional 669,997 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,645,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after purchasing an additional 402,878 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BRP Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

BRP opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

