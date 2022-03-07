Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHQA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Shelter Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,449,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $3,159,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shelter Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,458,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Shelter Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $16,038,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHQA opened at $9.78 on Monday. Shelter Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.75.

Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Shelter Acquisition Corporation I is based in United States.

