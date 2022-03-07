Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Safehold by 13.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $56.78 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $55.87 and a one year high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.12.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAFE shares. Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.51.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 6,876 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.70 per share, for a total transaction of $499,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 144,748 shares of company stock worth $10,088,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

