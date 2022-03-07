Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 274.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSUR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 84.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSUR stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $542.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

