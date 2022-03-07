Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,675 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $1,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 902,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Simmons First National by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.80. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

