Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 13,091 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,091 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 58.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $169,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $18.90 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $558.42 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,942 shares of company stock worth $454,757 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

