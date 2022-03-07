Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 167,202 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 83.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,202 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $38.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $61.85.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

