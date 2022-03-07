Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 198,454 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,454 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.