Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 26,202 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,353 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

FFIN stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.22 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $290,954. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FFIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.