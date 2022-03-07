Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,256,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Bankshares by 431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 267,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 207,136 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 173,335 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

UBSI opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.25.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

