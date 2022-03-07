Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $29.91 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

