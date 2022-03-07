Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,611 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,641 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ORA opened at $71.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.51. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 64.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

