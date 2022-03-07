Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 155,069 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.30 ($8.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

