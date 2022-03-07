Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down to $5.29

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.29, but opened at $5.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 155,069 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.97) to €6.30 ($7.08) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.30 ($8.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.69.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.35.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.