Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) will report $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,801,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,712,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,238,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 896,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 36,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

BOH stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $99.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

