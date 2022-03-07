Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.55% of Crown worth $70,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 33.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $124.58.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on CCK shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

