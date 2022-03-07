Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,351,883 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,634,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.52% of Discovery worth $66,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Discovery by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,489,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after acquiring an additional 220,838 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Discovery by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

