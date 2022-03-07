Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.08) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.74) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.35) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.50) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 167.40 ($2.25).

HOC opened at GBX 126.18 ($1.69) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 113.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £648.43 million and a PE ratio of 12.18. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 68.25 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 215.60 ($2.89).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

