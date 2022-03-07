Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petra Diamonds presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3.03 ($0.04).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

Shares of LON:PDL opened at GBX 110 ($1.48) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 45 ($0.60) and a one year high of GBX 114.07 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 85.99. The company has a market cap of £213.62 million and a PE ratio of 0.56.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Peter John Hill bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($131,490.67).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile (Get Rating)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.