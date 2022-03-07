Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($37.57) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($37.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.86) in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($34.68).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,794.50 ($24.08) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,767 ($23.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.27). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,046.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,265.63.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($26.22) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($39,326.45).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.