Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 22,461 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 175,272 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $500.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 181,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after acquiring an additional 411,990 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

