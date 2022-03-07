Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.04

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 1525870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.50 ($83.15) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($85.87) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($67.39) to €64.00 ($69.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($78.26) to €62.00 ($67.39) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Get Basf alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.