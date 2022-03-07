Baugh & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baugh & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.5% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 79,413 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,264 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 36,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $9.24 on Monday, hitting $153.02. The stock had a trading volume of 532,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $171.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

