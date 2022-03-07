Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.82

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$27.82 and last traded at C$28.38, with a volume of 267835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The firm has a market cap of C$10.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

