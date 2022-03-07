Beacon Price Tops $0.38 on Top Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $679,049.99 and $64,953.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beacon has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014613 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000226 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 163.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

