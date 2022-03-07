Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

BEEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Beam Global by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Beam Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Global by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Beam Global by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $13.61 on Monday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 0.09.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

