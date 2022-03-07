Beefy.Finance One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $87.76 million and $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $75.04 or 0.00192051 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001015 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00026023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.08 or 0.00348248 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00056199 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00008134 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

