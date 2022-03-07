Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth about $786,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 18.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 372.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after acquiring an additional 316,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 436.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 435,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,501,000 after acquiring an additional 354,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 199.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 468,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLI opened at $6.22 on Monday. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $55.83. The firm has a market cap of $420.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berkeley Lights (Get Rating)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.