Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BERK stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. Berkshire Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $13.05.
Berkshire Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
