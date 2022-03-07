Berkshire Money Management Inc. Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 0.7% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 2.33% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 431.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 765.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period.

Shares of PNOV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,286. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

