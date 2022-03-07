Berkshire Money Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,333,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,692,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,855,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,258,000 after purchasing an additional 203,112 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,668,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,377 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,237. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $169.77 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

