Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

