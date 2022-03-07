Beth J. Kaplan Buys 1,430 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CROX traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.44. 2,395,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,457,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Crocs by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,658 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

