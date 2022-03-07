Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.40. 38,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,493,653. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,446,000 after acquiring an additional 89,171 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 17.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 98.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,665,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 9.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

