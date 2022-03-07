Big Lots, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Big Lots in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Big Lots’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

BIG stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78. Big Lots has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 7.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 77.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Big Lots by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Big Lots by 10.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.