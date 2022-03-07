Big Lots (LON:BIG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $212.00

Big Lots Inc (LON:BIG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.84) and last traded at GBX 212 ($2.84), with a volume of 1080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.50 ($2.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £607.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 275.39.

In related news, insider Camilla Macun purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($84,529.72).

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc is a neighborhood discount retailer operating 1,411 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and PICKUP with same day delivery. The company’s product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables, Hard Home, and Electronics, Toys & Accessories.

