Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Given New $36.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.17% from the company’s current price.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE:BIG traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,488. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $31.57 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.78.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 24.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 16.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 22.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

