Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $795.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $795.00 and last traded at $795.00, with a volume of 134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $815.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $649.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $742.90.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH.A)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

