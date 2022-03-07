Binemon (BIN) Price Tops $0.0058 on Exchanges

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $7.66 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00043261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.19 or 0.06672307 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,046.08 or 0.99926589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048047 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binemon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars.

