Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter.

Biodesix stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.18. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

In other news, Director Charles M. Watts bought 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSX shares. cut their price target on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

