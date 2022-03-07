BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BNTX stock opened at $136.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of -0.70.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.