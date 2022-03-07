Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biotricity in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
Shares of BTCY opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biotricity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.
