Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Biotricity in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Get Biotricity alerts:

Shares of BTCY opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Analysts expect that Biotricity will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotricity during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biotricity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It is also involved in delivering remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.