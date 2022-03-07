Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Trading Down 0.2%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 21,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 91,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Birks Group by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 61,951 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in Birks Group in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Birks Group by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group, Inc engages in the designing of jewelry, timepieces and gift and operates jewelry stores. It operates through the Retail and Other segments. The Retail segment operates stores across Canada under the Maison Birks brand and retail locations in Calgary and Vancouver under Brinkhaus, Graff, and Philippe brands.

