BitCoal (COAL) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $12,064.76 and $13.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00414216 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

