Bitcoin Confidential (BC) One Day Volume Hits $3,474.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $179,796.25 and $3,474.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 48.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars.

