Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.65 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 7th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $9.65 million and $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $2.02 or 0.00005265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00277342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00074160 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00085879 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.