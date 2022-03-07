Bitcoin SV Market Cap Tops $1.49 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $78.18 or 0.00202086 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and approximately $116.75 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,686.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.38 or 0.00724754 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00029187 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,998,464 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

