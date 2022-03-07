BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $4.23 million and approximately $299,214.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.33 or 0.00287752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00074186 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00088095 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,358,787 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.