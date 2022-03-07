BitCore (BTX) Price Hits $0.0826 on Major Exchanges

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, BitCore has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and $82,145.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,405.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.30 or 0.06590659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.40 or 0.00260393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $272.66 or 0.00728917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00068078 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00411533 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00283091 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

