Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.28. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 46,256 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $674.56 million and a PE ratio of -344.00.
Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
