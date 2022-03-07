BitForex Token (BF) Tops 1-Day Volume of $354,404.00

BitForex Token (CURRENCY:BF) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, BitForex Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market cap of $21.62 million and $354,404.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitForex Token

BitForex Token is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,286,632,463 coins. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom . BitForex Token’s official message board is t.me/BitForexOfficial . BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

